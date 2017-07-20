Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton's hot condo market

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: condos, construction, development, hamilton, real estate


While developers of the Connolly condo are out after filling for receivership last month, city officials are confident that Hamilton’s hot condo market will turn it around because looking around the downtown core, if there’s open space, there’ll most likely be a construction site.

“You go back probably ten years and count on one hand the number of new residential units being built in the core, over the last three years we’re up over 1200 units.” Jason Thorne, planning & economic development.

Thorne says to expect thousands more. Upcoming projects include television city above our CHCH studios, a 34-storey condo on George street, the Tivoli building, two massive towers above the former Delta Bingo site and right across the street, the revitalised Royal Connaught and its surrounding towers. Thorne says in fifty years, Hamilton tallest structure, the 39-storey Landmark place will have lots of company in making up the city’s skyline.

In the meantime, the core’s growth is almost outpacing the cranes.

“54 new businesses last year, 27 of them restaurants, 1,037 new jobs alone in downtown Hamilton.” Jason Farr, city councillor.

Councillor Farr and Jason Thorne say that the city is making sure that they don’t get too carried away with towers taking over the city. Thonre says that they pay particularly close attention to the design of any high rise concepts and Farr tells us that there’s a rule in place that prohibits towers being taller than the escarpment.


