Hamilton’s gun violence

Gun crimes have dominated news coverage in this city, especially in the past month, with police called to all areas of the city to respond to shootings.

Tuesday morning a group of young people stormed a Holly avenue home, shooting one man and injuring three other people.

The night before, police were called to Emerald and Hunter streets. Someone pulled up in a car, shot unsuccessfully at a victim, and sped off.

Last weekend a group pushed into a house on Weir street, shot one victim and beat up another.

Last week, mobster Angelo Musitano was shot to death in his Waterdown driveway.

Also last week, shots were fired into a house at Macaulay and Mary streets. People were home, but no one was hit. It was the second time the house was hit by gunfire.

Similarly in April, a house on Green Mountain road in Stoney Creek was shot at on two occasions within five days.

And a house in Ancaster was hit by gunfire on Easter Sunday.

The mayor says he’s always concerned when guns are used in crime; but he’s just spoken to the police chief and is confident in the force.

“Even though it’s disconcerting, these are gangs or organized crime, it tends not to spill over into the general community. Police are on it.”

Police say there have been 12 gun incidents so far this year; they are still comparing that number to the statistics from previous years. There is no indication that gang or organized crime activity is up.

“One common linkage is the drug subculture. In the shootings we are investigating, drugs is the central fixture in these types of calls.”Supt. Ryan Diodati, Hamilton police.