How Hamilton’s front-line responders are handling the city’s opioid epidemic

Opioid abuse and overdoses are a growing problem in Hamilton. There have been 26 overdose calls to 911 so far this month, that’s an average of one every day.

We took a ride with Naomi Henderson, a Hamilton paramedic and also the city’s social navigator to see how she’s helping. In the hour we spent with her a number of clients were calling for her help and if she hasn’t heard from them she goes looking for them to check in.

It’s a service that’s unique to Hamilton and one of the ways the city is trying to fight the growing opioid addiction crisis. Hamilton has the highest rates of opioid related deaths, emergency department visits and hospital admissions in the province.

Many of Naomi’s clients are opioid addicts. She helps them find treatment, housing and other social services and makes sure they make it to appointments and court dates.

“If someone is agreeable to even come with me to attempt anything whether its to get some kind of detox for their addiction or talk to somebody or consider filling out a housing application then I feel like that is a success.”

Naomi has been doing this for the last 3 years and works along side Hamilton police. A small step in the city’s fight against this deadly drug.