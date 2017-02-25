Hamilton’s food banks need your help

2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton’s food banks are struggling to fill shelves as donations slow down and the need keeps growing.

“We turn away anywhere from 300 to 400 people a month.”

This time of year is especially tough.

“Christmas is a huge time of year for us in terms of donations that come and we are very appreciative of the support we get at that time of the year but, as we move past that people are still coming to us on a daily basis in need.”

Some of the common items food banks say they really need but don’t get enough of are baby products like food and diapers for babies of all sizes, not just infants and another big one is protein, things like canned tuna or soups with chicken in them.

Food banks say they rely heavily on the Ancaster door-to-door food drive to get them through the season. It’s happening next Saturday and this year they hope to collect at least 85 000 pounds of non-perishable food.


