Hamilton’s film biz

The city of Hamilton film office says productions in Hamilton have already generated more than 6 million dollars this year and even though Hamilton is one of only a few cities in Canada to charge for film permits, one councillor says they should charge even more.

The Handmaid’s Tale has won a handful of Emmy’s, including outstanding drama series and lead actress Elisabeth Moss has also taken home the hardware. Much of that award winning series is shot right here in Hamilton.

Already in the city there have been 132 different productions, the majority of them, 42%, have been TV series.

“This year we saw a huge film called Stokholm featuring Ethan Hawk and Mark Strong, that filmed 37 days in Hamilton.” Julia Davis, city of Hamilton.

Hamilton has issued 532 film permits this year at a cost of $58 each, councillor Matthew Green says we should be charging triple that.

The city’s film office says more than $6 million has been directly spent on productions in Hamilton but only about $30 000 on permits, Toronto doesn’t charge for permits.


