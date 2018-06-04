Hamilton’s Burlington St. E named province’s worst road

Hamilton’s Burlington St. E has been voted the worst road in the province for the second consecutive year.

The street made its first appearance on the CAA’s worst roads list in 2009 and has risen higher on the list since.

“It’s clear from the results of this year’s CAA Worst Roads campaign, that there are several roads that continue to be an issue for the public despite appearing on the list many times,” said Raymond Chan, government relations specialist, CAA South Central Ontario.

Over 3,500 roads from across the province were nominated this year – the highest number since the campaign’s inception.

Drivers accounted for more than 75 per cent of the votes cast, cyclists and pedestrians made up 9 per cent each.

Most people cited potholes as the reason for their choice.

Potholes have been a constant issue on Burlington St. E, especially this winter.

Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads