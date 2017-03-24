Hamilton’s budget crunch

Parking rates and recreation centre fees will be going up, but the city of Hamilton says it won’t be cutting any services in the 2017 budget.

Hamilton councillors plan to cut between 80 and 100 city jobs to get to their target 1.8% tax hike. The cuts affect all departments, some are vacancies not being filled, some are positions being merged. Others are simply jobs cut. The city’s highest cost, about $15 million, is employment but it’s also dealing with inflation.

The city has decided to delay its 10 year transit plan for a year, which means a 10 cent fare hike won’t happen, and 29 new positions will not be created. Next year Hamilton hopes to have Federal transit money to add to the system.

Parking rates will go up from a $1.00 to a $1.50 for 15 minutes to three hours, depending on where you are. Recreation fees will also go up 5%, in addition to the 2% they went up for inflation in January.

Council hopes to vote on the budget March 29th.