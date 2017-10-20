Hamilton’s bid for Amazon

The city of Hamilton’s bid to land the second Amazon headquarters is on it’s way to Seattle. The 200+ page submission has been sent and the city has support from Burlington and Niagara to try to lure the retail giant here. But what’s in the submission is a closely guarded secret.

“The technical details around property and location and finance that will remain confidential.” Fred Eisenberger, Hamilton Mayor.

The proposal includes a video highlighting Hamilton’s diverse population, rich culture, culinary scene, natural beauty and affordability.

“It fits the criteria that Amazon has put forward, which is in a urban setting in an area of good public transportation and close to an International airport.”

“If you look at our quality of life what we have to offer in terms of housing a community with a lot of amenities extend into Niagara and Burlington we will be very competitive in that game.” Chris Murray, city manager.

But there’s steep competition with more than a 100 North American cities announcing their intentions to bid. Hamilton spent as much as half a million dollars on the bid, a final price tag is still being tallied. The city also reached out to Niagara and Burlington for support. The Niagara Falls mayor says they’ve teamed up with their U.S. neighbours to submit their own bi-national bid.

Amazon says it will make it’s final decision next year.