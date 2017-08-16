Hamilton’s Barrett Centre marks their 10th anniversary of helping people in crisis

Hamilton’s Barrett Centre has been helping people with mental health problems for ten years, offering crisis counselling and a place to stay. It has filled a void when it comes to mental health care in the city.

Daniel Smith has struggled with mental health issues most of his life. It was a silent struggle, he was hospitalized several times but nothing helped until he found support at the Barrett Centre in 2009.

“I could understand why my emotions were out of check, I could understand why I disliked myself so much. They cared.”

The centre operates out of an old home on Emerald street, funded by the Ministry of Health and long term care. Last year they took over 1 200 calls to their crisis line and more than 600 people came to stay at the centre. But their main problem is lack of beds, the 10 they have are usually full.

“One of the pains we go through on a regular basis is saying to an individual we can’t admit you because we don’t have a bed.” Peter Kibor, Program Director.

Kibor says the city simply needs more resources and programs when it comes to mental health. In the 10 years that the centre has been operating thousands have used their services. Clients numbers have grown from 258 in the first year to more than 3 000 last year and they are refusing people 40-50 beds a month because they don’t have resources to meet the demand.