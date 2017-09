James Street North is gearing up for yet another exciting weekend.

The 9th annual Supercrawl kicks off today.

There is an explosion of art, fashion, music and food vendors to choose from.

Headliners on stage will be the Sheepdogs, Sam Roberts and Steve Strongman.

Also, all shops and restaurants along James North will be open amid the festivities.

For more: http://supercrawl.ca/