Hamiltonians Learn About Dangerous Smokestack Clouds

Environment watchdog groups in Hamilton are urging the public to be vigilant about abnormally coloured, harmful emissions from industry smoke stacks. The groups were out today teaching Hamiltonians how to spot potentially dangerous clouds.

Once dubbed “steel city” Hamiltonians are used to smokestacks, but environmental activists say many aren’t paying enough attention.

The Coalition Against Pollution and Environment Hamilton took a small group of concerned citizens out to “stack watch.” White clouds are nothing but steam and are not alarming. However, when the clouds are orange or brown, like one at Defasco over the Thanksgiving weekend, environmentalist say that’s cause for concern.

It’s called a particulate explosion that happens by the act of coffining. They say too much moisture in the pits create harmful emissions.

The organizers of the walk say that they are not opposed to having these industries here in Hamilton. They are thankful that they bring many jobs. Others in the group say companies need to be held accountable when things go wrong and incidents cannot be brushed aside.

The activist groups want Hamiltonians to take photos of any dark coloured emissions from any company stacks, and file a formal complaint with the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change. Dofasco issued CHCH a statement saying they do not want to see these kinds of emissions from their operations and that since the incident on Thanksgiving, the company has established a team of experts with a mandate to eliminate eruptions and emissions.