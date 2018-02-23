Hamiltonians invited to weigh in on James St. South mural

The city of Hamilton is asking for public input on six design proposals that are in the running to be displayed as a large mural on James St. South.

The winning mural will replace the existing mural located on the west side of James St. South across from the GO station.

A jury of volunteer citizens, stakeholders and artists has already reviewed 31 artist and artist-led team’s submissions and have short-listed six artists’ proposals.

Public input collected will be provided to the jury to be considered among other criteria such as artistic excellence, response to context, and technical issues in their determination of the winning proposal.

The winning artist will receive $4,000 for the use of their work and the provision of a high resolution digital format suitable for large scale reproduction.

The city will be responsible for printing the mural onto aluminum composite panels, and for installation.

The deadline for community comments is Sunday, March 18, 2018.

For more details about the artist proposals and to provide comments for the jury, click here.