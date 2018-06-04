Hamiltonian Kia Nurse sets WNBA Canadian record

Hamilton native Kia Nurse has quickly assimilated to pro basketball. The 22-year-old was the 10th overall pick in the WNBA draft by the New York Liberty in April. The 2-time NCAA champion was the NCAA division 1 defensive player of the year in her fourth and final season at the University of Connecticut. She set a WNBA Canadian record scoring 34 points in the Liberty’s 87-81 overtime win against the Indiana Fever Saturday night.

Justin Dunk had the opportunity to talk to Kia about her accomplishment.