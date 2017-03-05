Hamilton Bulldogs sign Cancer survivor Murray

It’s been a long time coming but the Hamilton Bulldogs finally signed their 2016 prospect Jake Murray after overcoming a recent battle with cancer.

Murray was drafted 81st overall in the fourth round of last year’s draft. However, he was in the middle of radiation and chemotherapy treatment for nasopharyngeal carcinoma, a tumour that was found behind his nose and above the back of his throat.

Even while the young centre was in treatment he managed to play like a superstar. Murray finished the regular season with 51 points in 32 games for the league’s scoring title and guided the his team, the minor midget Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs, to a spot in the playoffs. Unfortunately he wasn’t able to play and supported his team to a third place finish from the stands.

So as of Saturday, before the Bulldogs faced off against the Mississauga Steelheads, Murray signed on the dotted line and committed to playing for the Bulldogs.

Now that he’s gotten back on track, Murray has his sights set on the first round of the playoffs with his team the Jr. B St. Thomas Stars.