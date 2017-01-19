Hamilton woman sentenced to 2 years for faking cancer

A 33-year-old Hamilton woman who faked having cancer has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding a provincial program.

Sarah Lucas pleaded guilty to fraud, identity theft and uttering a forged document. She was charged in 2015 after Hamilton police found discrepancies in claims filed to the Ontario disability support program.

Lucas’ defence lawyer, Cole Raftery, says the total amount of the fraud was $219 000 and none of the money has been recovered.

Police say Lucas submitted claims for cancer treatments, as well as for residency in a hotel while she was supposed to be receiving medical attention.

Raftery says his client has been “really, really sorry” throughout the case and is “embarrassed and ashamed.”