Hamilton woman identified in fatal QEW crash

Police have identified Kathryn Stachyra as the victim in last week’s deadly crash on the QEW.

OPP say Stachyra’s Toyota Corolla struck the back of a cube van that may have been disabled or pulled over for a problem on the highway.

The 37-year-old Hamilton woman was taken to hospital in serious condition but passed away in hospital over the weekend.

Stachyra was the lead vocalist of the Mississauga band, Whiskey Concussion. In a post on Facebook her bandmates expressed their deep sadness over the loss of their friend.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our vocalist and dear friend Kathryn Stachyra has succumb to her injuries and passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Our condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to her family at this time. Her personality and character on and off the stage are like no other. Her footprint on this group will never be forgotten. Our fiery rockstar will forever be in our hearts and her spirit will guide us from this day forward.”