Hamilton woman in hospital after a hit and run

A 19 year old woman remains in intensive care after she was hit by a car in Hamilton on the weekend. The young woman’s mother says her daughter was walking home with her fiance when a car speeding down Main street hopped the curb and hit her from behind. Hamilton police are still searching for the driver in this hit and run investigation and are asking for that person to turn themselves in.

Maddy Allen’s life has changed forever. A steel rod has replaced her femur, the main bone in her leg, she has a tear in her liver, stitches on the bottom of her foot and bruises and scrapes cover her body.

Around 2:30 Saturday morning Maddy and her fiance Brendan were walking home after going out for a few drinks. They were just a few doors away when they heard a car screech. Police say it rear ended another vehicle and then drove up onto the sidewalk.

For Maddy’s mother Liz it was her worst nightmare. Hoping to find the driver, she made a post on Facebook asking the public for help finding what was described as a blue Honda Civic.

The blue Honda was found in the Metro parking lot on Barton st. It was thanks to that social media post that the community went looking for the car and when they found it they notified Maddy’s mom immediately.

“They can’t deny that it wasn’t the car because her hair was stuck in the car.”

Police are thanking the public for their help and say they were able to gather that evidence quickly.

“Now locating the driver is very important because to charge somebody you have to prove who was driving the motor vehicle at the time of the collision.” Cst. Claus Wagner.

Maddy has several months of recovery ahead of her. She remains in the ICU and is heavily sedated for the pain. Maddy’s mom says Brendan is okay and has been by her side in the hospital.