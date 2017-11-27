Hamilton woman dragged into alleyway, sexually assaulted and robbed

Hamilton police are investigating after a woman was beaten and robbed in an alleyway in broad daylight.

The victim, a woman in her 60s, was approached by a man near Catharine St. North and Rebecca St. around 2 p.m. Sunday.

The man dragged the woman into an alleyway where she was sexually assaulted and robbed.

Police are looking for a man who is described as white, six-feet tall, and roughly 40 years old or older. He has a thin build, a large beard and was wearing an army style jacket.

Investigators are asking anyone that may have been in the area and witnessed the incident to contact Det. Sgt. Dave Dunbar of the Victims of Crime Unit at 905-546-4962 or Crime Stoppers.

Police are reminding the community to be aware of their surrounding at all times and to call police if they notice suspicious activity.