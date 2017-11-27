Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton woman dragged into alleyway, sexually assaulted and robbed

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: assault, hamilton, police, robbery

hamiltonpolicenewcar

Hamilton police are investigating after a woman was beaten and robbed in an alleyway in broad daylight.

The victim, a woman in her 60s, was approached by a man near Catharine St. North and Rebecca St. around 2 p.m. Sunday.

The man dragged the woman into an alleyway where she was sexually assaulted and robbed.

Police are looking for a man who is described as white, six-feet tall, and roughly 40 years old or older. He has a thin build, a large beard and was wearing an army style jacket.

Investigators are asking anyone that may have been in the area and witnessed the incident to contact Det. Sgt. Dave Dunbar of the Victims of Crime Unit at 905-546-4962 or Crime Stoppers.

Police are reminding the community to be aware of their surrounding at all times and to call police if they notice suspicious activity.


LATEST STORIES

Fitness that feels good

Upcoming performances

Smart Christmas shopping

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php