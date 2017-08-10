Hamilton woman dies following crash in Flamborough

A Hamilton woman has died, and a man was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Flamborough on Wednesday.

Police were called to the intersection of Centre Rd. and Concession 11 east after a report that a Hyundai Accent and a Chevrolet Impala had been involved in a crash.

Police believe the woman who was driving the Hyundai failed to yield the right-of–way to the man driving the Chevrolet.

Both drivers were taken to hospital where the man was treated and released, while the woman succumbed to her injuries due to her declining health.

The investigation remains ongoing. Impairment has however been ruled out.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Constable Matt Hewko by calling 905-546-4755.