Hamilton woman charged with fleeing scene of crash

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: car crash, charges, fleeing, hamilton, Upper Sherman

A 27-year-old Hamilton woman has been handed multiple charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash on Saturday.

The crash happened on Upper Sherman and Queensdale Avenue where a Chevy minivan was found crumpled, almost in half, on the sidewalk.

Hamilton Police say the driver of the van took off from the scene. Officers arrested the female driver a short distance away and charged the woman with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, failure to remain and driving under suspension.


