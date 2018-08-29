Hamilton woman awoke to man in her room, police investigate

Hamilton police are investigating after a woman awoke to find a stranger in her room early Tuesday morning.

It happened at a home on Bond St. South between Main St. and King St.

Police say the woman woke up around 6:15 a.m. and saw the stranger in her room. She screamed for help and the man fled the home.

Investigators believe the suspect got in through an unlocked front door.

The woman was not able to provide a description of the man.

Police are asking anyone who may have information that could help police to contact Det. John Tselepakis of the Sexual Assault Unit at 905-540-5545.