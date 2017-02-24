Hamilton woman arrested in connection to attempted robbery

Hamilton police have arrested a 39-year-old woman who attempted to rob a convenience store on Barton St. Thursday night.

Police say a woman entered the Welcome Mart variety store around 9:30 p.m. and demanded cash.

The victims did not believe they were being robbed until the woman, who was not concealing her identity, indicated she had a weapon.

One of the victims managed to call 9-1-1 and the woman left the store empty-handed.

Officers arrived and located the woman nearby, where she was arrested.

Elizabeth Pollard, of Hamilton, has been charged with two counts of robbery.