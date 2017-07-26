Hamilton woman airlifted to hospital after serious crash
A 68-year-old Hamilton woman was seriously injured after her vehicle rolled in a ditch in County of Brant.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 54.
Police say the woman was driving a silver Honda vehicle when she failed to navigate the curve in the roadway. Her car entered the ditch and rolled over.
She was transported to a local Hagersville hospital by paramedics with serious life-threatening injuries. She was then taken via Air Ornge to a Hamilton hospital for treatment.
Investigators say speed is being considered as a contributing factor.
Commenting Guidelines