Hamilton woman airlifted to hospital after serious crash

A 68-year-old Hamilton woman was seriously injured after her vehicle rolled in a ditch in County of Brant.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 54.

Police say the woman was driving a silver Honda vehicle when she failed to navigate the curve in the roadway. Her car entered the ditch and rolled over.

She was transported to a local Hagersville hospital by paramedics with serious life-threatening injuries. She was then taken via Air Ornge to a Hamilton hospital for treatment.

Investigators say speed is being considered as a contributing factor.