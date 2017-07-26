Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton woman airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Category: Hamilton
Tags: Air Ornge, airlifted, brant county, hamilton

A 68-year-old Hamilton woman was seriously injured after her vehicle rolled in a ditch in County of Brant.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 54.

Police say the woman was driving a silver Honda vehicle when she failed to navigate the curve in the roadway. Her car entered the ditch and rolled over.

She was transported to a local Hagersville hospital by paramedics with serious life-threatening injuries. She was then taken via Air Ornge to a Hamilton hospital for treatment.

Investigators say speed is being considered as a contributing factor.


