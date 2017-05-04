Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton woman, 61, killed in QEW crash

A 61-year-old Hamilton woman has died following a high-speed crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes at Guelph Line.

The Ontario Provincial Police say they received reports of a vehicle travelling at a “high rate of speed” prior to the crash.

One vehicle flipped several times before landing right-side-up.

Police say the woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later died. No one else was injured in the crash.

A section of the highway was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.

Anyone who was in the area or may have information about this collision is asked to contact police.


