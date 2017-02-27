Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton woman, 32, struck and killed by GO Bus in Toronto

A 32-year-old Hamilton woman is dead after being struck by a GO bus at Union Station on Sunday evening.

The woman was hit by a departing GO bus around 6:30 p.m. in the bus terminal at Bay St. and Front St. in Toronto.

She was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the driver of the bus was distraught and was receiving trauma counseling. She says they are working closely with Toronto Police Service as they investigate.

“We have surveillance cameras at every station including this station,” said Aikins. “We have already made those available to police so they can see what happened.”

The bus terminal was closed for several hours as police investigated but has since been reopened.


