Hamilton woman, 28, charged with stunt driving on the Linc

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton police, stunt driving

hamiltonpolicenewcar

A 28-year-old woman has been charged after police nabbed a driver going 161 kilometres an hour on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

Hamilton police posted details of the arrest on Twitter around 7 a.m. Tuesday after the woman was caught going 70 kilometres over the posted speed limit.

Police say the woman was driving eastbound on the Linc near Garth when she was pulled over and arrested.

The immediate penalties for stunt driving include vehicle seizure for seven days and the suspension of the driver’s licence for seven days.

Additional penalties upon conviction can include a fine of up to $10,000, seven demerit points and a dramatic increase in insurance rates.




