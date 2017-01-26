Hamilton Winterfest lineup features music, art and food

The 39th annual Hamilton Winterfest kicks off on Feb. 4 and this year’s festival will feature winter-inspired events for the whole family.

The first event takes place at Pier 8 on Hamilton’s waterfront on Saturday, February 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Residents can enjoy outdoor skating, warming food and drinks, diverse music and performances and hands-on activities. All activities are free at the event, except skate rental fees and refreshments.

The city-facilitated program will run for 17 fun-filled days from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20 with more than 50 organizations taking part, including neighbourhood associations, galleries, and curling clubs.

Here are some program highlights:

gritLIT’s Winter’s Tales

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2017

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Location: The Staircase Theatre, 27 Dundurn St. North

All Hamilton readers and writers are welcome for a fun-filled evening that includes a flash fiction contest, games, activities, winter tale readings, raffles, door prizes plus a sneak peek at the 2017 gritLIT Festival. Suitable for ages 14+

Cost: $10

Jackie Washington Day

Date: Friday, February 10, 2017

Time: 12 noon to 1 pm

Location: Central Library, 55 York Blvd

Enjoy an afternoon honouring Jackie Washington through music, videos, historical photographs and historical materials. Adults 19+ yrs.

Cost: Free

McMaster Children and Youth University Workshop

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2017

Time: 10:30 am to 11:30 am

Location: Central Library, 55 York Blvd

Kids participate in interactive, hands-on activities to use what they already know to ask important questions about their world, discover new ideas and work together to create solutions to every-day challenges. Suitable for youth 7 to 13 years.

Cost: Free

Epic Blanket Fort Building with Hamilton Artist Inc.

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2017

Time: 12 noon to 5 pm

Location: Hamilton Artists Inc., 155 James St. North

Come build blanket forts in the gallery! A family friendly activity followed by a movie screening after construction is completed. Fun for all ages! Free hot chocolate.

Cost: Free

La Nuit du Frisson Cirque Cabaret

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2017

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Location: The Cotton Factory 3rd floor event space, 270 Sherman Ave. North

A unique all-ages theatrical cabaret showcasing the fantastic aerial and stilt performances by Hamilton Aerial Group and their talented community of local artists who make puppets, costumes, music, dance and theatre.

Cost: $20 or pay what you can

Frost Bites 2017 presented by the Hamilton Fringe

Dates: February 16 to 19, 2017

Time: 7 to 10 pm except Sunday at 1 pm

Location: Art Gallery of Hamilton, 123 King St. West

Hamilton’s only site-specific performance festival featuring eight unique pieces throughout the AGH. Experience Hamilton’s thriving arts scene in an unexpected and affordable night out.

Cost: $25 single ticket (gets you in to see as many shows as you can); $40 Frequent Frost Pass (come back if you missed some of the shows); Children under 12 – $15

1,000 Bottles Waterfall (deLight Festival)

Dates: February 18 to 20, 2017

Time: 6 pm to 12 midnight

Location: Delta Park, 1100 Main St. East

Imagine winter being lit up by hundreds of used plastic water bottles with LED battery lamps inside each one of them! The more than 1,000 bottles will be forming a magical blue waterfall, all built and installed by volunteers.

Cost: Free

Family Day Fun

Date: Monday, February 20, 2017

Location: various locations

All Hamilton Civic Museums, the Hamilton Public Library, Fifty Point Conservation Area, the Art Gallery of Hamilton and more are offering free or affordable family-friendly activities on Family Day as part of Winterfest. See www.hamiltonwinterfest.ca for more details.

For a full list of events, click here.