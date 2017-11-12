Hamilton police will be out over the next few days as part of their Remembrance Day weekend traffic safety program.

Police officers were at King St. W. and Macklin today watching for aggressive driving, distracted drivers and anyone not wearing their seat belts.

Their goal is to reduce the number of crashes on city streets, keep pedestrians safe and educate the public about their program.

Police are reminding motorists to stay alert at all times while driving by putting down cell phones and avoiding other distractions while operating your car.