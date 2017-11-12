Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Weekend Traffic Safety Program

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, police, ride program


Hamilton police will be out over the next few days as part of their Remembrance Day weekend traffic safety program.

Police officers were at King St. W. and Macklin today watching for aggressive driving, distracted drivers and anyone not wearing their seat belts.
Their goal is to reduce the number of crashes on city streets, keep pedestrians safe and educate the public about their program.

Police are reminding motorists to stay alert at all times while driving by putting down cell phones and avoiding other distractions while operating your car.


LATEST STORIES

Weekend Traffic Safety Program

Remembrance Day at Gore Park

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum hosts Remembrance Day Ceremony

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php