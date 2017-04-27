Hamilton votes to move forward with $1-billion LRT project

Hamilton city council has voted to move forward with the $1-billion light-rail project after the province agreed to extend the route to Eastgate Square.

After a lengthy debate that lasted several hours Wednesday night, council voted 10-5 in favour of an environmental assessment.

A letter sent out late Wednesday from Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca confirming that the province will work to add the Eastgate extension to the current project scope and procurement appeared to be the deciding factor for some councilors.

“My problem with the plan as it was, I just couldn’t come around to doing that – it wouldn’t be very convincing. With Eastgate in there I have something, now that I can actually go to my community even those who don’t support LRT, and justify how I came to my decision,” said Councilor Terry Whitehead.

Councillor Chad Collins, who was openly opposed to the LRT, surprised many by voting in support of the assessment. “I am willing to work with my colleagues to see how we can make this work. Doesn’t change my opinion in terms of not my first choice, but it’s going to happen,” said Collins.

The vote means the city will revise the project’s environmental assessment and send it on to the province.

