Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Ontario
Hamilton volunteer firefighters and a number of community groups came together today for their annual food drive.

About 70 people took part in the 24th annual event, taking their vehicles through the Stoney Creek and Winona area to collect non-perishable food donations for local food banks.

The Stoney Creek Community Food Bank is expecting about 350 families for Christmas this year, organizers say the event has already been a great success.

So far, they’ve also raised about a thousand dollars in monetary donations.


Hamilton Volunteer Firefighters Annual Food Drive

