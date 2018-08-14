;
Hamilton variety store robbed at gunpoint, police investigate

Hamilton police are looking for two suspects after an early morning armed robbery at a variety store in the city.

It happened at Corner’s Variety Store on Cannon Street East on Friday.

Two people walked into the store shortly after 5 a.m., one was armed with a shotgun.

Police say a store employee attempted to fight off the thieves and was hurt during the attack. He suffered only minor injuries.

Both suspects fled on foot. They are described as white, five-foot-eight to five-foot-ten, and were wearing dark jackets.

Police are reminding the public to comply with the demands of criminals if there is a potential for injury or violence.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Constable Jamie Crichton at 905-546-8934 or Detective Sergeant Emido Evangelista at 905-546-2991.



