Hamilton’s Supercrawl to receive $500K boost from government

Category: Entertainment, Hamilton
Tags: Because BeerFest, Dundas Buskersfest, ontario, phil perkins, sound of music, supercrawl, tourism

Hamilton’s Supercrawl has received $544,000 in funding as part of Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations.

Minister of Tourism Eleanor McMahom made the announcement yesterday at Mills Hardware in Hamilton.

Supercrawl is one of 304 provincial festivals that will receive money from the government through the Celebrate Ontario program. The goal of the initiative is to enhance activities and services at each festival with the hope of increasing attendance and attracting more jobs.

Ontario is investing more that $19 million into the program.

The funds for SuperCrawl will be spread out over a two-year period. The money will be spent on stage improvements, local artist submission programs, and new eating areas.

The three-day art and music festival received around $200,000 from the province last year and skyrocketed in attendance by 80,000 people. The event brings in about $16 million of economic activity and over 50,000 visitors annually.

Burlington’s Sound of Music Festival, which routinely attracts over 220,000 people, also received a cash boost of $462,000 over the next two years.

Hamilton’s Because Beerfest was also given $49,000 in funding while Dundas’ Buskerfest received $22,000.


