Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Johnny Manziel

After months of speculation the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed Heisman trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel.

This has been in the works for quite awhile, and nobody really knew if it was going to get done. Well it did.

This afternoon at Tim Horton’s Field Johnny Manziel and the Ticats announced that he will be suiting up for tabbies the next two years.

Manziel had already announced on twitter early this morning that he signed with the Hamilton Tiger-cats. Posting a video on Barstool Sports of him at the border, on his way to Hamilton.

At a press conference held this afternoon, Manziel said that he was done waiting around and wanted a chance to get out on the field and in the locker room.

“I sit here today truly thinking this is the best opportunity for me. Sitting up here with Coach Jones, and this organization, and getting a chance to play again. That’s what it’s all about.”

Training Camp opens for the Ticats tomorrow morning at McMaster University and Johnny Manziel will be there along with his new Ticats teammates.

The media room at Tim Horton’s Field was packed as Manziel was introduced. He held up a Ticats jersey with his name and his number 2 on it.

The Ticats already have a proven quarterback in Jeremiah Masoli, who took over in the middle of last season from Zach Collaros.

Manziel was asked how long he’ll be content being the “back up quarterback?”

“Obviously I want to come play, as any quarterback does. My talent, things I can do on the field, will show.”

Head coach June Jones says, “He’s got his work cut out for him if he wants to beat out Jeremiah.”