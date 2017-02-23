Hamilton Tiger-Cats legend Bernie Custis dies at 88

(Photo courtesy CFL)

Former Hamilton Tiger-Cat and Canadian Football Hall of Famer Bernie Custis has dies at the age of 88.

Custis became the first black starting quarterback in professional football history in 1951 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“Bernie was one of the great pioneers in our sport and our league, and he changed professional football with his courage and leadership,” said Bob Young, Caretaker of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a news release. “Most football legacies have a one dimensional impact, but Bernie’s universal influence on the game as a player, and his legacy in Hamilton and Ontario after his playing days, is truly legendary as a builder of the game. His elegant nature and graceful style will always be an important part of the Tiger-Cats and our entire league history.”

Curtis played with the Ticats from 1951 through 1954 before spending two years with the Ottawa Rough Riders where he finished his playing career.

Custis coached the McMaster Mauraders from 1981-1988 and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

In 2015, he was honoured with this CFL commissioner’s Award for his impact on the CFL and football as a whole.

#Ticats alumnus Bernie Custis was presented with his @CFL Commissioner’s Award today at his home in Burlington. pic.twitter.com/mAjRECWBTT — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) November 30, 2015