;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton teen charged with stunt driving on Red Hill Valley Parkway

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton police, red hill valley parkway, speeding, stunt driving

hamiltonpolicenewcar

A Hamilton teenage is facing several charges after police clocked a vehicle going 66 kilometers over the speed limit on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers pulled over a 2014 Jeep going 156 kilometers per hour in a post 90 kilometers per hour zone.

The G2 driver had four other youths as passengers in the vehicle. Police say G2 drivers are not allowed to have more than one non-relative passenger in their vehicle between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested and faces several charges including speeding and stunt driving.

The immediate penalties for stunt driving include vehicle seizure for seven days and the suspension of the driver’s licence for seven days.

Additional penalties upon conviction can include a fine of up to $10,000, seven demerit points and a dramatic increase in insurance rates.



LATEST STORIES

Best Wishes for August 20, 2018

Tech tips

World Champion Robotics

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php