Hamilton teen charged with stunt driving on Red Hill Valley Parkway

A Hamilton teenage is facing several charges after police clocked a vehicle going 66 kilometers over the speed limit on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers pulled over a 2014 Jeep going 156 kilometers per hour in a post 90 kilometers per hour zone.

The G2 driver had four other youths as passengers in the vehicle. Police say G2 drivers are not allowed to have more than one non-relative passenger in their vehicle between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested and faces several charges including speeding and stunt driving.

The immediate penalties for stunt driving include vehicle seizure for seven days and the suspension of the driver’s licence for seven days.

Additional penalties upon conviction can include a fine of up to $10,000, seven demerit points and a dramatic increase in insurance rates.