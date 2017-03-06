2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton Subway restaurant robbed at knife point

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: barton street, chapple street, hamilton, restaurant, robbery, subs, subway, sunday, tim hortons field

Hamilton Police are asking for any information in a robbery at knife-point at a Subway restaurant early on Sunday morning.

The robbery happened at around 6 a.m. at the 24-hour Subway at Chapple Street and Barton Street East, just south of Tim Horton’s Field. Police said a Subway staff member was the only person in the restaurant at the time.

A man believed to be in his thirties flashed a knife demanding cash and was able to get away with an unknown amount of money. No one was hurt in the process.

The man is described as white, stands at roughly six feet tall with a thick build. He has a red beard and moustache but his face was covered during the robbery.

 


