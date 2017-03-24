Hamilton student wears rainbow shirt to take stand against homophobia

This is so Jared.

That is exactly what Christina McCarthy thought when her son told her about his plan to wear a rainbow t-shirt to school after getting into an argument with a classmate who made a homophobic comment.

Jared is a grade 10 student at Westmount Secondary School in Hamilton and while sitting in class on Wednesday, Jared got into a dispute with a student who was making inappropriate comments about sexual orientation.

“When I challenged him about it, he told me if I was so supportive of gay people, why don’t I go out and wear a rainbow shirt tomorrow,” says Jared in a Facebook video that has been viewed more than 50,000 times.

Challenge accepted.

The teen came home from school and explained the situation to his mother and the search for rainbow gear began.

Christina created posts on Facebook and the online trading group Bunz, asking friends if they had any items Jared and his friends could borrow.

Comments from supporters poured in with many, admittedly, digging through their closets to find items to share.

“People gave shirts, hand-knitted scarves, bracelets, stickers, pride flags, and rainbow bubbles,” said Christina. “I’m so glad to see so many people are standing up with Jared.”

Christina posted a video of her son on Thursday, putting a call out to all students to join in the movement to stand up against homophobia.

“Whether you are at Westmount or not. I invite you to help out with the cause to wear something rainbow,” says the teen. “It’s 2017, you know? There is no need for this.”

Christina says she is overjoyed that her son has the courage to stand up. She recalled a moment when she was in a similar situation in high school and says she did not feel brave enough to say or do something. A moment she still feels uncomfortable about today.

“People talk about living vicariously through our kids,” she says. “This is how I want to live vicariously through my kid.”