Hamilton streets lined for Women’s March

Close to 1,000 women, men and children rallied at Hamilton City Hall for the city’s Women’s March.

Organizers said that the event was strictly about women’s rights. But, coupled with the timing of Friday’s inauguration some marchers said this act of solidarity carried more impact on issues closer to home.

Many at the rally described a sense of fear for American neighbours as well as an increase in Trump style politics on Canadian soil.

Women’s Marches have taken place all over the world all day with the next closest march having occurred in Downtown Toronto.

 

 


