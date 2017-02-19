Hamilton stabbing leaves man in serious condition

Hamilton police are investigating a stabbing in the city’s east end that left a 33-year-old man fighting for his life.

It happened at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Roxborough and Ivon Avenue. When police arrived on scene they found the man suffering from stab wounds and he was transported to hospital. His condition has since been downgraded to serious.

At this point no arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

Detectives believe the person responsible and the victim were known to each other and was likely a targeted stabbing. Police said there’s no concern for public safety.