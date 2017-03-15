Hamilton snow cleanup

The City of Hamilton has taken the brunt of the winter storm that’s moving through Southern Ontario and crews are working around the clock to clear the roads.

Operations are in full swing as the plows are working in teams to clear priority roads like the Linc, the Red Hill Valley Parkway and busy streets downtown, but the cleanup has it’s challenges for the plows.

“Cars are dodging in between them which is dangerous for the driver and for the operator in these conditions it’s difficult for them to see.” said Bob Paul.

Out on busy roads blades come dangerously close to the car in the next lane over.

“When we’re plowing if you see us, three of us working together it’s better if the cars stay back behind the last truck.”

Jordan MacDonald is one of the operators out on downtown streets and suggests cars stay back about 100 feet for their safety.

The actual plow itself is 12 feet wide and when they are out on narrow streets the plow takes up more than one lane of traffic.

And with cars parked on both sides of tight roadways then plows have to back up, sound the horne and maneuver the blade to avoid the cars on the street. But while some residents do their part the plows present a little more work.

The plows have 24 hours after the storm ends to clear the roads. The same rule applies to home owners and businesses for the city sidewalks. If the sidewalks are snow covered pedestrians have a greater risk of injury.