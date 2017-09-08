Hamilton shooter on run from police

Hamilton Police are looking for a wanted man, after a weekend shooting.

Early Sunday morning, three men were involved in a fight at a home in the area of Upper Wentworth and Stonechurch road East. Two men were shot multiple times, but are expected to be okay.

As a result of an investigation, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 19-year-old Austin Cubitt of Hamilton. He is charged with two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Cubitt is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Instead, call 9-1-1 immediately.