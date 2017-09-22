Hamilton senior struck by truck in Shoppers Drug Mart parking lot

An 80-year-old Hamilton man was seriously injured after he was struck by a pickup truck in Hamilton.

The man was walking with his walker through the parking lot of a Shoppers Drug Mart on King St. West when he was hit by the truck.

Police say the pickup truck was reversing at a “minimum speed” when the collision happened.

The impact knocked the senior to the ground where he suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital and is now in stable condition.

Investigators say speed, and weather road conditions were not contributing factors in the collision and no charges are expected to be laid.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked by police to contact Detective Constable Walter Niblock at 905-546-4755.