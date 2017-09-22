Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton senior struck by truck in Shoppers Drug Mart parking lot

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: collision, hamilton, police, senior, SHopper Drug Mart

hamilton-police

An 80-year-old Hamilton man was seriously injured after he was struck by a pickup truck in Hamilton.

The man was walking with his walker through the parking lot of a Shoppers Drug Mart on King St. West when he was hit by the truck.

Police say the pickup truck was reversing at a “minimum speed” when the collision happened.

The impact knocked the senior to the ground where he suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital and is now in stable condition.

Investigators say speed, and weather road conditions were not contributing factors in the collision and no charges are expected to be laid.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked by police to contact Detective Constable Walter Niblock at 905-546-4755.


LATEST STORIES

Hamilton senior struck by truck in Shoppers Drug Mart parking lot

Green Graves

Seniors dancing for good health

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php