Man who arrived at Stoney Creek gas station soaked in blood dies days later

Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: gas station, hamilton, homicide, pioneer, stoney creek, upper centennial parkway

A blood covered man who walked into a gas station in Stoney Creek on Friday has died in hospital.

Police said the man showed up at a Pioneer gas station on Upper Centennial Parkway around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

The man, believed to be in his 30’s, was seriously injured and rushed to hospital.

Hamilton Police confirmed on Sunday evening that the man died.

The man’s identity and cause of death have not been released. Hamilton Police are expecting to release more information throughout the night or on Monday.


