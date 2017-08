It wouldn’t be summer in the city without Hamilton’s annual Ribfest at Gage Park.

Five ribbers and several craft brewers are being featured at this weekend’s event.

This year there’s something for everyone. Especially if you’re hungry, enjoy live music or just looking to relax with a cold one in the park, which is new feature at this year’s Ribfest.

The event continues tonight until 11 and reopens on Sunday from 11 to 7 p.m.