Hamilton residents step in to help 80-year-old man accosted by teens

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: citizens, good samaritan, hamilton, police, robbery

hamilton-police

Hamilton police are thanking “several caring citizens” for coming to the aid of a Hamilton senior who was accosted by a group of teens on Monday night.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., an 80-year-old man was walking near Kingfisher Dr. and Heron Place when he was approached by the group who demanded money.

Police say several witnesses came over to help and the man was able to walk away from the teens unharmed.

The bystanders helped the man get to his home safely where he called police. After speaking with the witnesses, officers were able to locate and arrest three 15 year old youths. They were all charged with robbery and were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Police will not be releasing the names of the youth as they are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The investigation is currently ongoing and Hamilton police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851.


