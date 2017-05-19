Hamilton receives $2M for upgrades at local parks, historic sites, cultural centre

The City of Hamilton will be receiving $2 million from the federal government for infrastructure upgrades at local parks, libraries, historic sites and community centres in the city.

Hamilton East — Stoney Creek MP Bob Bratina announced the funding during a press conference Friday at Auchmar Estate in Hamilton.

“Through investments in our communities, we are demonstrating our commitment to create and support sustainable growth, economic opportunity, and prosperity in Hamilton, and ensure our cities history is preserved for generations to come,” said Bratina.

The funds will go towards 12 projects including the renovation of Dundurn Historic Site and the addition of a washroom facility at Turner Park.

The investment is part of a $300 million national program, the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150), that supports the renovation, expansion and improvement of existing community and cultural infrastructure.

“Improvements to municipal infrastructure at parks, pools, and arenas across our community will ensure a renewed legacy of modernization, benefiting residents for years to come,” said Mayor Fred Eisenberger in a news release. “Maintaining infrastructure is an ongoing challenge and this federal government investment during Canada 150 celebrations is a welcome support for Hamilton.”

The province says the infrastructure upgrades will also help to create a lasting legacy as Canada prepares to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation in 2017.