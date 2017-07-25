Hamilton rats

The City of Hamilton says complaints about rats have nearly doubled since last year and no area in the city is less affected the the next.

All it takes is a hole or opening the size of a quarter for a rat to get into your house. Once they’re in, they are going to make themselves right at home. They’ll have a new batch of rat babies every 21 days, and for every rat you actually see, experts say there will be 15 to 20 more hiding.

Last year at this time there were 76 reported rat complaints made to the city, this year in the same time frame there have been 143. Bill Dowd, owner of Skeddadle Humane Wildlife Control in Hamilton who says business is booming thanks to rats.

“We’ve seen about a 25% increase in our rat calls. So we are getting anywhere from 15 to 20 rat calls a day” according to Dowd.

Since 2014 the city says rat complaints have been on the rise, but 2017 is already on track to be the worst year by far.

Dowd says exterminating rats will decrease the population but that its not a long term solution. They will find their way back into your house. He says the key is to make your house rat proof.in this video you can see mice easily getting into a weep opening in the brick.

Rats can also climb up a house and squeeze their way between where the soffit meets the wall. The city says they believe all the rain we’ve gotten this year is to blame.

The city says those who call to complain about rats are being sent information on how to get rid of them, and prevent them from coming back.

The city is advising people to put garbage in trash cans with lids, not to leave bird seeds or pet food in the backyard, put proper coverings over the vents on the outside of your house.

If you do see a rat, deal with it immediately because it will only get worse.