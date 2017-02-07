Hamilton Public Health issues warning after cat found with rabies

Hamilton Public Health has issued a warning to the public after a dead cat tested positive for rabies.

Officials are warning anyone who may have lost, abandoned, fed, or came in contact with a male adult orange tabby cat in the Glanbrook area between January 22 and January 30, to contact their local health professional to determine whether or not they need a rabies post-exposure vaccine.

This is the city’s second case of domestic rabies in over 20 years. Last August, a man was bit by a rabid car in rural Ancaster.

Officials believe these two cases are related to the resurgence of raccoon rabies in the area.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting further tests to see if this case is related to the raccoon strain of rabies currently circulating in Hamilton. Those results are expected next week.

The City of Hamilton has offered these tips to help protect your family and pets from rabies: