Hamilton Public Health issues warning after cat found with rabies
Hamilton Public Health has issued a warning to the public after a dead cat tested positive for rabies.
Officials are warning anyone who may have lost, abandoned, fed, or came in contact with a male adult orange tabby cat in the Glanbrook area between January 22 and January 30, to contact their local health professional to determine whether or not they need a rabies post-exposure vaccine.
This is the city’s second case of domestic rabies in over 20 years. Last August, a man was bit by a rabid car in rural Ancaster.
Officials believe these two cases are related to the resurgence of raccoon rabies in the area.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting further tests to see if this case is related to the raccoon strain of rabies currently circulating in Hamilton. Those results are expected next week.
The City of Hamilton has offered these tips to help protect your family and pets from rabies:
- Avoid contact with live or dead animals including raccoons, skunks, bats, as well as unknown dogs and cats. Do not feed, help, or relocate any wildlife of keep them as pets.
- Vaccinate pets against rabies, and keep rabies vaccinations current for dogs and cats to protect them, and prevent any spread to people.
- Report animal bites and scratches to public health by calling 905-546-CITY (2489). Wash wounds with soap and water, and seek medical attention.
- Report sick, injured, or strange behaving wildlife to City of Hamilton Animal Services by calling 905-546-2489.
