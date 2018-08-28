;
Hamilton police do ‘whatever it takes’ in lip sync battle video

Hamilton police are letting residents know they will do “whatever it takes” for their community.

Members of the force participated in a lip sync challenge and created a video using ‘Whatever it takes’ by Imagine Dragons.

“The Ottawa BIA threw down the gauntlet when they asked us to participate in the lip sync challenge. We accepted!,” said Hamilton police on their Facebook page.

The video was posted online Thursday and has been widely shared on social media with more than 25,000 views on YouTube.

They did admit they don’t think anyone is going to “recruit us to perform anytime soon”, but they had a lot of fun making the video. “We’ll do “Whatever it Takes” for our community,” they said.



