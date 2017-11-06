Hamilton police warn after sewing needle found in candy

Hamilton Police are urging parents to inspect their children’s Halloween candy after a sewing needle was found inside a small chocolate bar.

A parent from the Glanbrook area contacted police after their 10-year-old daughter discovered a needle inside a Coffee Crisp chocolate bar. The little girl was not injured.

Police were told the child was trick-or-treating with a group of friends in the Mount Hope area and visited roughly 70 homes on Tuesday night.

“Police have seized the candy bar and wrapping for evidence and have not determined where the incident occurred,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

Although tampering with Halloween candy is rare, police are reminding parents to inspect all candy and throw away anything that appears to have an unusual appearance or discoloration, tiny pinholes or tears in wrappers, any unwrapped items, and anything homemade.

The little girl is a student at Mount Hope Public School. Hamilton Police officers will be attending the school Monday to be available for anyone who wishes to report similar incidents.

Anyone who believes they have found tampered candy is asked to contact Detective Constable Chris Gates at 905- 546-8968 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.